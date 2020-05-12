Baseball is Back! (Maybe)

By Agbayani

First: I hope all of my RWO friends and family are well. And is baseball really coming back? 4th of July weekend start with no fans? Radically realigned divisions? An NL DH? A 14-team playoff?

Given the circumstances, I’m all for it! I’m on the traditionalist side, so if you’d asked me this a couple months ago I’d have said “just call off 2020.” But we are starved for diversions, and I think it’s way, way better than nothing and not terribly risky as risks go in this new world of ours. I’m glad to see MLB thinking outside the box, even though the plan has the Rockies lumped in with the Astros and A’s, as if getting past the Dodgers isn’t hard enough. 7-inning doubleheaders? Yep, that’s in there. 30-man rosters? Yep, that too. Who knows what could happen in a half season-long season with nearly half the teams making the playoffs. But you know you’d be watching. MLB and the player’s union, please get it worked out. And let’s play ball this summer … safely.

roxnsox
Guest
roxnsox

Haven’t checked RWO in awhile, for obvious reasons – glad to see your post, Ag! And agree totally! Although it’s gonna be pretty hard to get used to no fans/crowd enthusiasm…but we’re getting used to all kinds of stuff.

3 days ago
Bob K
Guest
Bob K

Rockies release RHP Tim Melville.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2020/05/rockies-release-tim-melville.html

20 days ago
Bob K
Guest
Bob K

The Rockies have currently released more than 30 minor leaguers.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2020/06/rockies-release-more-than-30-minor-leaguers.html

3 days ago

