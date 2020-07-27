Rockies in 1st place in Rona Era

I thank all of RWOers for keeping this site active. Now that baseball is back, I’ll try to keep my weekly post writings. I hope jeem will be back, but I have not heard from him since he has had to take personal leave of absence from RWO. And we don’t know if we will continue to play baseball over the next two months now that half of the Miami Marlins team tested positive and the Yankees refused to go into the Phillies visiting locker room after the Marlins left. That game was cancelled as well as the Marlins home opener. Forgive me if picture looks familiar; the media has made it hard to copy without permission.

At least for now, I can summarize the weekend where the Rockies won their first road series in over a year at the newly opened Globe Life Park. There was no offense, but the pitchers pitched well enough to win two out of three games by the scores of 0-1, 3-2, and 5-2. The first three starters (German Marquez, Jon Gray, and Kyle Freeland) pitched very well. Four of the five runs were given up by the starters while the fifth run was given up by course Wade Davis. The top five of the batting order did as expected, but the bottom four were horrendous until Tony Wolters had the RBI single in the third game. They still had too many strikeouts as a team rather than putting the ball in play.

As of today (July 27, 2020) the Rockies are in first place with a 2-1 record. It looks like it might be the earliest in MLB history, that there are no winless teams (3 games). If baseball is still on, the Rockies play at Oakland for two games Tuesday and Wednesday. If baseball were to shut down today, Colorado has their first division title in franchise history with a big fat asterisk.